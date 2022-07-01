Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 43,912 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,912 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $33,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

