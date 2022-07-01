Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.57% of Helen of Troy worth $26,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,358,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

HELE stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $149.03 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

