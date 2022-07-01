Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.86

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 1441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braskem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Braskem by 309.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
