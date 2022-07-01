Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.86

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 1441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braskem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Get Braskem alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 156.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Braskem by 309.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.