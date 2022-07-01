Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Up 5.6%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.26. 24,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 685,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 and have sold 144,443 shares valued at $5,409,148. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

