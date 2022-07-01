Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $485.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $550.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $196.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.