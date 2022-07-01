Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 487.3% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $485.81 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $550.12 and a 200-day moving average of $584.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $196.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

