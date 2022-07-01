Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BWEN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,669,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 175,338 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 34.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 231.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,111 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Broadwind by 176.0% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.