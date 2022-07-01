Brokerages Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target at $176.33

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.08. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.98.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,540 shares of company stock worth $1,648,213. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $381,586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,142 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,537,000 after purchasing an additional 110,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 432,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

