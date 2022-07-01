Brokerages Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT at 12.09

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 12.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in Oatly Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

OTLY opened at 3.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 3.74 and its 200-day moving average is 5.52. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 2.75 and a 1-year high of 24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.52.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

