Brokers Issue Forecasts for Secure Energy Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Monday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.00 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SES. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.89.

Shares of SES opened at C$6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.73 and a 52 week high of C$7.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -4.93%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,526,943.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$139,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,115,631.96. Insiders have sold a total of 136,832 shares of company stock valued at $933,345 in the last ninety days.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

