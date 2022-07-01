Brokers Set Expectations for Camden Property Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report released on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.45. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

NYSE CPT opened at $134.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $125.17 and a 1-year high of $180.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

