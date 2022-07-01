Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 51,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 401,880 shares.The stock last traded at $39.03 and had previously closed at $38.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James set a $46.67 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.67 to $49.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.58). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

