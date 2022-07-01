Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Cut to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:BRCN opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.37. Burcon NutraScience has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Burcon NutraScience by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Burcon NutraScience in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Burcon NutraScience by 178.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders and beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.