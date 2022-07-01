Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,577 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,526,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock worth $232,873,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.38. 122,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,893,188. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

