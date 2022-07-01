Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,738 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.08. 29,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,532. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.04. The stock has a market cap of $178.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

