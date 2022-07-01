Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,823 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $4.88 on Friday, hitting $282.65. 30,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

