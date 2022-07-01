Busey Wealth Management Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after buying an additional 1,212,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,634 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $98.24. 28,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274,012. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

