C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.18% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $25,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.06. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

