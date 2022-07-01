CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

CalAmp stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,088.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,380.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 485,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 155,304 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 262.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 414,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 14.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

