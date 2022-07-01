Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $85.72

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.72 and traded as low as $82.37. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $82.60, with a volume of 6,736 shares traded.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of $578.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $43.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

