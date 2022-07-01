Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Mizuho

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.69.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $134.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.31.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,475,000 after acquiring an additional 79,684 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

