Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $12.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley cut Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Accolade to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. Accolade has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.95.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Accolade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Accolade by 48.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Accolade by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accolade by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

