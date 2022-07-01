Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 1.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,044. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

