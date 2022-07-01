Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 1,535 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.06 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.