Canal Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,820 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 22.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $83,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock opened at $256.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.