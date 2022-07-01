Canal Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 142,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 688 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,789 shares of company stock worth $414,076,821. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $493.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $506.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.52. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

