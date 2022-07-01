Canal Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.20.

Align Technology stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.13. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

