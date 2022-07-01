Canal Capital Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

UPS opened at $182.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.