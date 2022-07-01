Canal Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,776.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $55.28.

