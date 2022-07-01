Cantor Fitzgerald Trims SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Target Price to $6.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

SLS stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.73. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group ( NASDAQ:SLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the first quarter worth about $208,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.