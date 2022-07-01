Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 6,851 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

