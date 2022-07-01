Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 72,019 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,019 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Celestica worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLS. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 83.4% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 461,698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Celestica by 29,241,100.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 292,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 292,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 164.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 431,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 268,614 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 255,768 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 673.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 245,266 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

