Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,854 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $121,795,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

Shares of CASY stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.05. 1,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.59. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $216.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

