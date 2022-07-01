Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 168 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Booking by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,746.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,932. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.05 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,243.87.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,717.69.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

