Capital Insight Partners LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 552,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after buying an additional 399,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,004,000.

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 189,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,840,803. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

