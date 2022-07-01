Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

