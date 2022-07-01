Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 24,838 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157,061 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $38.90. 6,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,281. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

