Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 4,403 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in Medtronic by 667.2% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 13,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

MDT traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.45. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

