Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,886 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.81. 16,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,817. The company has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

