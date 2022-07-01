Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $37.05. 149,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,083,696. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

