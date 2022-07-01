Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after buying an additional 85,772 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,945,000 after buying an additional 47,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SAP by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,279,000 after buying an additional 40,281 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $89.33. 24,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,154. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.52. SAP SE has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($127.66) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($110.64) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

