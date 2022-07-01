Cardinal Capital Management Buys 1,015 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

