Cardinal Capital Management Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 93,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. 59,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

