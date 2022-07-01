Cardinal Capital Management Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,856. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $145.31 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.74.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

