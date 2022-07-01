Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.42 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

MASI stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.72. 2,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.82. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.