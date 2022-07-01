Cardinal Capital Management Has $7.08 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. General Mills comprises about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $75.56. 54,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,217. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

