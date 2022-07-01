Cardinal Capital Management Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.09.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $180.64. 8,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.33 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

