Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,670,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total value of $2,352,384.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,613,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,530,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $4,121,147.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,623,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,425,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,676 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,333 in the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.53. The stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.81 and a 200 day moving average of $274.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.