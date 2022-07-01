Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 66,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a market capitalization of $183.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

