Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Price Target Cut to €156.00

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €210.00 ($223.40) to €156.00 ($165.96) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
CZMWY opened at $119.53 on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $109.65 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.58.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile (Get Rating)
