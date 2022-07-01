Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Price Target Cut to €156.00

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €210.00 ($223.40) to €156.00 ($165.96) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CZMWY opened at $119.53 on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $109.65 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.58.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.